Sofia Pernas Candid on Not Watching 'This Is Us', Joins Justin Hartley in 'Tracker'

For Sofia Pernas, honesty is key, especially when it involves her husband, Justin Hartley's acclaimed series, This Is Us. The actress, known for her role in The Young and the Restless, shared her genuine feelings about the emotionally charged series, admitting to only watching the first season. Pernas, set to guest star on Hartley's new CBS drama Tracker, elaborates on her difficulty with the series' emotional depth and her excitement about their on-screen reunion.

Uncharted Emotional Territories

While This Is Us captivated audiences worldwide with its intricate storytelling and heart-wrenching moments, Pernas confessed to PEOPLE that the show's emotional rollercoaster was overwhelming for her. The actress prefers to keep her emotions in check, finding the series' intensity too much to handle on a daily basis. Despite her admiration for the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, and the cast's stellar performances, Pernas opted for lighter viewing to maintain her emotional well-being.

Riding the Waves Together

Pernas and Hartley's professional collaboration extends beyond their personal relationship. After initially meeting on the set of The Young and the Restless, the couple has found working together to be a seamless experience, likening it to "riding a bike." Their ability to bring their off-screen chemistry onto the set of Tracker demonstrates the depth of their connection, both personally and professionally. Pernas' guest appearance on the show as Billie, a rival to Hartley's character, Colter Shaw, showcases their dynamic talent and comfort in working closely together.

A Partnership Built on Common Ground

The couple's relationship, which blossomed from co-stars to life partners, is built on a foundation of mutual respect, admiration, and shared interests. Pernas humorously recalls their initial interactions on set, where Hartley's focused demeanor left little room for multitasking or extensive conversation. However, as their relationship developed, they discovered a profound compatibility and shared values, solidifying their bond. Their joint venture on Tracker not only highlights their professional alignment but also their personal journey from co-stars to soulmates.

As Pernas steps into the world of Tracker, her collaboration with Hartley is more than just another acting gig; it's a testament to their enduring partnership, both on and off the screen. Their story encourages a reflection on the power of genuine connections, understanding, and the ability to support each other's careers while nurturing a deep, loving relationship.