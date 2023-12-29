SoFi Technologies: Poised for Profitability in 2024 Amid Fintech Competition

In a significant development for the fintech industry, SoFi Technologies Inc. ($SOFI) is projected to reach profitability in 2024, marking a pivotal turn in its 12-year journey. This potential profitability, revealed by industry analyst MalcolmOnMoney in a conversation with FrankCNBC, indicates a positive trajectory for the company’s financial performance and investor confidence.

SoFi Technologies: A Contender in the Fintech Industry

On December 28, 2023, SoFi Technologies, a recognized lender and disruptor in the banking sector, maintained nearly stable performance despite a minor 0.39% decline. The company’s current earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.45 and a negative price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of -22.84 indicate its lack of profitability till date. Despite this, many analysts maintain a ‘Buy’ consensus on the stock, with divergent price targets ranging from a high of $22 to a low of $2.50.

Factors Driving SoFi’s Projected Profitability

An array of factors is poised to propel SoFi’s profitability in 2024. The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause its rate hike policy, a surge in student loan repayments, and growing loan originations are anticipated to provide a significant boost. Although the company’s record sales and adjusted profitability suggest a promising outlook, potential risks include high household debt and a possible recession.

Other Market Players: Tilray Brands and Coupang

Meanwhile, other companies also show potential for growth in 2024. Tilray Brands stands to gain significantly from the global legalization of marijuana, particularly given its established global footprint. Coupang, a South Korean e-commerce company, is expected to undergo a valuation revaluation in 2024, thanks to improvements in EBITDA margins and free cash flow. The company’s acquisition of Farfetch Holdings could bolster its position in the luxury goods market and stimulate additional growth.

In summary, the year 2024 promises to be eventful for the fintech industry, with SoFi Technologies leading the way towards profitability. Despite potential risks, the company’s strategic efforts seem to be aligning with market dynamics, painting a positive picture for the future.