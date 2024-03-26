Sofía Vergara Dazzles in Reptilian Corset at 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Premiere

Sofía Vergara, the renowned actress and television personality, made a striking appearance at the 'America's Got Talent' season 19 premiere, captivating attention in a custom reptilian corset by Laura Basci. The event, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, showcased Vergara's fashion-forward ensemble, complete with sheer panels and elegant accessories, setting the tone for the new season that promises unparalleled talent and entertainment.

Advertisment

Red Carpet Revelations

Tuesday's red carpet event was a display of style and charisma, with Vergara leading the fashion stakes. Her outfit, a blend of boldness and sophistication, featured vertical sheer panels that elegantly highlighted her figure, paired with chic wide-leg dress pants and stylish shades. This choice of attire not only underscored Vergara's penchant for statement-making fashion but also her excitement for the forthcoming season of 'America's Got Talent'. Fellow judges and the host also brought their unique style to the event, from Heidi Klum's emerald green dress to Howie Mandel's casual yet trendy look, illustrating the diverse fashion tastes that characterize the show's panel.

Behind the Scenes and Preparations

Advertisment

As anticipation builds for the new season, Vergara's social media has been abuzz with behind-the-scenes glimpses, including playful moments with fellow judge Heidi Klum. These snippets offer fans a peek into the camaraderie and fun that permeates the show's production. Simon Cowell, the executive producer, hinted at an exceptional season ahead, with early use of Golden Buzzers signaling remarkable talent. Vergara's enthusiasm for joining 'America's Got Talent' stemmed from her desire for a new challenge after a decade on 'Modern Family', showcasing her readiness to embrace different creative ventures.

Season 19: A New Chapter Begins

'America's Got Talent' season 19 is set to premiere on May 28, promising a fresh array of talent vying for the coveted $1 million prize. The return of seasoned judges, including Vergara, Klum, Mandel, and Cowell, alongside host Terry Crews, ensures a blend of expertise, humor, and insightful critique that has become synonymous with the show. As fans eagerly await the premiere, Vergara's red carpet look serves as a perfect teaser for a season that is sure to be filled with surprises, talent, and unforgettable moments.