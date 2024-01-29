Social Media Company X Boosts Content Moderation Efforts with New Austin Office

With its sights set on improving content moderation, Social media company X, previously known as Twitter, is expanding its operations in Austin, Texas. The company is in the midst of hiring 100 content moderators, indicating a significant investment in the fight against child abuse content, hate speech, and violent posts.

A Commitment to Content Moderation

As social media platforms grapple with the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and harmful content, companies like Social media company X are ramping up their efforts to ensure a safer digital environment. The goal is to complete the hiring process by the end of the year. In 2023, the company suspended 12.4 million accounts for violating its rules against child sexual exploitation. The establishment of the new Austin centre represents a proactive approach to combating these issues.

Trust and Safety Centre of Excellence

Elon Musk-owned Social media company X is not stopping at the hiring spree in Austin. The company plans to set up a 'Trust and Safety center of excellence' that will focus on tackling child abuse content and other harmful content. This move reflects the company's dedication to community safety and content management.

Upcoming Senate Hearing

X CEO Linda Yaccarino is slated to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing on online child sexual exploitation. This comes as part of the larger trend of tech companies bolstering their moderation efforts and reflects the broader industry's commitment to address these pressing issues.