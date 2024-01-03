en English
Education

SOCHE Launches ‘Bridging Abilities’: A Leap Towards Inclusive Employment

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
SOCHE Launches 'Bridging Abilities': A Leap Towards Inclusive Employment

The Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE), a nonprofit consortium of over 22 colleges and universities in Dayton, is set to launch a novel economic development program, Bridging Abilities. This initiative is poised to create unique internship opportunities for students with disabilities, a demographic often marginalized in the job market. The mission is to tackle the elevated unemployment rates among the disabled and arm them with practical experience in sought-after industries, thereby enhancing their future employment prospects.

Bridging Abilities: Vision and Funding

The Bridging Abilities initiative is designed to offer paid internships, with employers contributing matching funds to support the program. SOCHE has requested an aid of $1 million from the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) to kickstart the initiative. This request is accompanied by a two-year commitment of $250,000 from employers, a testament to their conviction in the program’s potential impact.

A Pilot Success and the Road Ahead

SOCHE trialed the program with 60 disabled students in 2023, laying the groundwork for its official launch. The program’s holistic approach extends beyond mere internship placements. It aims to offer career coaching, self-advocacy training, soft-skill development, financial management education, and assistance with securing post-graduation employment. This comprehensive support system is designed to prepare students for the realities of the professional world.

Targeting In-Demand Industries

Bridging Abilities is not casting its net wide without focus. It targets 10 specific in-demand industries, ensuring the skills gained by the students are relevant in the current job market. The initiative has the capacity to serve hundreds of disabled students, extending its reach far beyond the pilot program’s initial cohort. Partners collaborating on this initiative include The Abilities Connection, Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association, and University of Dayton’s FastLane, reflecting a community-wide commitment to the program’s success.

Education
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

1 min ago
The decision by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to withdraw the Engineering Wing from the School Education Department (SED) in August of last year has led to significant delays in the execution of projects under the SamagraShiksha scheme. This scheme, aimed at improving school infrastructure, has only seen the completion of 500 out of the
6 mins ago
10 mins ago
3 mins ago
5 mins ago
6 mins ago
16 seconds
31 seconds
35 seconds
37 seconds
43 seconds
46 seconds
1 min
1 min
2 mins
25 mins
1 hour
2 hours
2 hours
2 hours
3 hours
4 hours
4 hours
4 hours
