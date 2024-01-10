en English
Aviation

Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Soaring High: The Evolution of Frequent Flyer Programs

The journey of frequent flyer programs, a concept that has reshaped the aviation industry and elevated the passenger experience, began humbly with Texas International Airlines in 1979. Since its inception, the concept has soared high, with the sky being the limit. Today, nearly every airline worldwide offers a form of loyalty membership, rewarding customers for their continued patronage and transforming the way airlines operate.

Partnerships and Milestone Moments

One of the significant evolutions in frequent flyer programs has been the strategic partnerships with credit card companies. This development has enabled customers to earn miles on a variety of purchases, extending beyond the confines of airline tickets. The ‘Big Three’ U.S. airlines, namely Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines, were among the pioneers, introducing their respective programs in 1981.

The Trailblazers: Delta, United, and American

The Delta SkyMiles program, originally dubbed as ‘Frequent Flyer Program’, earned a special place in history as the first to offer miles that did not expire, providing a unique advantage to its customers. In the same year, United’s MileagePlus emerged, a program that grew out of a merger with Continental Airlines’ OnePass in 2012. American Airlines, not to be left behind, introduced its AAdvantage program in May 1981, just days before United’s MileagePlus.

The Journey of Mergers

Another notable player in the early days of frequent flyer programs was Western Airlines. Their ‘Travel Bank’ program, launched in 1980, was later absorbed by Delta Air Lines, leading to a merger of their programs. Similarly, the inaugural frequent flyer initiative by Texas International Airlines eventually merged with Continental’s OnePass and found its way into United’s MileagePlus post the Continental-United merger in 2012.

Over time, these programs have become a labyrinth of complexity, with airlines constantly shifting the goalposts. Earning status has become more challenging, and the methods to redeem miles have diversified, making these programs a competitive arena in the aviation industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

