Snyder County to Enhance Faylor Lake with State Grant

Snyder County, Pennsylvania, has been granted a near $90,000 state backing from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for enrichments to Faylor Lake, in Beaver Springs. This funding, part of the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation program, was announced by Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and Representative David Rowe.

Plans for Faylor Lake

The proposed upgrades for Faylor Lake include the creation of an equine trail, an observation deck, and a boardwalk on the lake's western side. These additions will augment the existing facilities, such as an 18-hole disc golf course, a walking trail, a pavilion, and a concession stand located on the lake's eastern side.

Adjusting Expectations

While the county had initially requested $250,000 for these enhancements, the received grant will require a reduction in the original plans. Commissioner Joe Kantz noted that the addition of a horse trail would likely be prioritized to avoid any disruption to the highly frequented golf course.

The grant stipulates a 15 percent match from the county. However, it is anticipated that this will enhance the recreational offerings at Faylor Lake without inflating the tax responsibility of local residents.