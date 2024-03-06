SnowyGrass Music Festival 2023: Celebrating 9 Years with Stellar Lineup in Estes Park

Mark your calendars for a vibrant celebration of music and community spirit! The SnowyGrass Music Festival, in its 9th year, is set to bring a melodious blend of bluegrass and folk to Estes Park, Colorado, from July 12-14. This year, the festival returns to its roots at Stanley Park, the original site of the first Rocky Mountain Folks Festival back in 1991, promising an unforgettable experience with music workshops, jam circles, camping, and more.

Advertisment

A Rich History of Community and Music

Founded in 2016 by Candice Mohr of Snowy Peaks Winery, SnowyGrass aimed to celebrate the winery's 11th anniversary and give back to the Estes Park community. Initially, the festival delighted locals and visitors alike at Baldwin Park, growing under the management of UpStream Enterprises, LLC into a cherished 3-day event featuring both local talents and national acts. This year's lineup includes renowned artists such as Darol Anger, Bruce Molsky, and Fireside Collective, alongside emerging talents, ensuring a rich musical tapestry.

What to Expect at SnowyGrass 2023

Advertisment

Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience with music workshops, bluegrass jam circles, and onsite camping, creating a communal atmosphere where music lovers can connect and create. In addition to captivating performances, the festival will host food and art vendors, craft beverages, and booths from local and regional nonprofits, highlighting the festival's commitment to community engagement and support.

Securing Your Spot

With Early Bird Pricing available until March 17, festival-goers are encouraged to secure their 3-day passes early. This year's SnowyGrass promises to be an exceptional gathering of music enthusiasts, set against the backdrop of Estes Park's stunning natural beauty. For tickets, scheduling details, or information on how to contribute, visit the festival's official website at www.snowygrass.org.

As the SnowyGrass Music Festival gears up for its 9th iteration, the event is set to not only offer a rich array of musical performances but also to reinforce the bonds of community and celebration in Estes Park. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, this festival promises to be a highlight of the summer, blending the best of bluegrass, folk, and the spirit of Colorado into an unforgettable experience.