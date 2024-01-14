Snowy Delays: Seattle Duo’s Amtrak Ordeal Amid Severe Weather Conditions

On a typical day, a train ride from Seattle to Portland is a leisurely affair, a chance to enjoy the Pacific Northwest’s rugged beauty. But for Abby Nguyen and Molly Cherkin, their journey turned into an ordeal due to severe weather conditions. They were on an Amtrak train, a mere 4 miles from their destination – Portland, when snowfall and frozen tracks brought their journey to a grinding halt.

Unpredictable Weather and Unforeseen Delays

Nguyen and Cherkin were en route to Portland to attend a show featuring comedy queens Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Moda Center. Originally, they planned to catch a morning train but anticipating snow, postponed their departure. However, despite the afternoon show not being canceled, their train encountered unexpected issues.

Frozen Tracks and Frustrating Prioritization

The Amtrak train was delayed for over three hours due to frozen tracks. The situation was further complicated by the need to unfreeze a switch with a blowtorch, causing additional delay. Adding to their frustration, a decision was made to let a freight train pass before their passenger train. This decision left them stranded, and their anticipation to see the Fey-Poehler show turned into disappointment and frustration.

Unanswered Queries and Unfulfilled Promises

As they were stuck on the train, the show they had been looking forward to was postponed by the Moda Center. Their day of excitement had transformed into a day of waiting and wondering. Amtrak, the train operator, has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the unfortunate incident. This leaves Nguyen and Cherkin, like many other passengers that day, waiting for explanations and potential compensation for the disruption of their plans.