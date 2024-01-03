Snowville Town to Host Public Hearing on Community Development Block Grant

A significant event is set to transpire in Snowville Town on January 10, 2024, as the town hosts a public hearing to deliberate on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program. This federal funding initiative is overseen at the state level by the Utah Department of Workforce Services’ Housing and Community Development Division. The potential for Snowville Town to access these funds is contingent upon the town meeting program requirements.

Program Scope and Objectives

The CDBG program aims to fortify not only the infrastructure but also the human fabric of small cities. The funding can be channeled towards a wide array of activities, from infrastructure projects such as water and sewer lines to public services including food banks. The upcoming public hearing, scheduled to take place at 20 W Main at 6:00 pm, is designed to elucidate the program’s breadth and potential benefits to Snowville Town’s citizens.

Next Steps

Should Snowville Town choose to proceed with an application for the grant, a second public hearing will be orchestrated to discuss the specific project in question. This inclusive and transparent process ensures that all members of the community have an opportunity to contribute to the decision-making process.

Accessibility and Inclusion

True to the spirit of the CDBG Small Cities Program, the public hearing is committed to being inclusive. Accommodations in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be provided upon request to ensure the full participation of all citizens. Contact information for Tammie Morgan and Relay Utah services, which aid individuals with speech and hearing impairments, has been included in the announcement, reinforcing the town’s commitment to accessibility.

This public hearing marks a significant step for Snowville Town as it explores possibilities to strengthen its community through the CDBG Small Cities Program. Residents are encouraged to participate in this event, shaping the future of their town.