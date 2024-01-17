Snowstorm Sweeps Across Vermont and New York: A Detailed Look at Snowfall Totals

A recent snowstorm has swept across the states of Vermont and New York, leading to hazardous driving conditions and altering the rhythm of everyday life. The storm struck primarily on a Tuesday, blanketing the region in snow and turning the afternoon and evening into a winter tableau.

Advertisment

The Snowfall Totals

The National Weather Service, in its efforts to quantify the impact of the snowstorm, provided snowfall totals for multiple counties in both states. The data paints a vivid picture of how the storm affected different towns and cities.

In New York, the counties of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence reported varying snow depths. Ellenburg Depot received 4.0 inches of snow while Crown Point Center topped the list with 8.0 inches. The snowfall painted a white canvas across the area, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland, albeit a challenging one for road users.

Advertisment

Vermont Battles the Snowstorm

In Vermont, the counties of Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor felt the brunt of the snowstorm. Groton recorded a notable snow total of 10.0 inches, while East Concord had 10.8 inches. However, West Rutland was the hardest hit, with 11.0 inches of snow - the highest reported in the state. The snowfall totals, while beautiful to behold, were a stark reminder for residents to exercise caution while commuting or planning outdoor activities.

The snowstorm's impact extended beyond altering landscapes. It led to school closures, power outages, and dangerous road conditions across both states. Over 100,000 homes and businesses found themselves without power, and several deaths were reported due to the cold weather. Winter weather advisories were put into effect across the region, with significant snowfall expecting to continue battering New York and upper New England. Air travel too felt the storm's icy grip, with over 1,300 cancellations reported on the East Coast.