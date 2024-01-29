Snowboarder Survives 15-hour Ordeal Trapped in Gondola Amid Freezing Temperatures

A chilling incident unfolded in the serene setting of Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, where a snowboarder named Monica Laso found herself in a desperate fight against time and nature.

What was supposed to be an exhilarating snowboarding trip took a terrifying turn when Laso ended up trapped in a gondola for 15 daunting hours in subzero temperatures that plummeted to -5 degrees Celsius.

A Frightening Ordeal in the Frozen Heights

Laso had decided to use the gondola to descend the mountain after a day of snowboarding. However, just two minutes into the journey, the gondola system was shut down, leaving her suspended high above the ground as night fell. With no cellphone to call for help and her cries unheard, she found herself in a fight for survival against the bone-chilling cold.

As temperatures plunged, Laso had to stave off the creeping cold that posed a significant risk of hypothermia. In an extraordinary demonstration of human will and endurance, she managed to stay warm by continuously rubbing her hands and feet together and remaining alert throughout the ordeal.

The Rescue and Aftermath

It was only when the gondola system was activated the next morning that staff discovered Laso, still conscious and alert despite her prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures. Refusing to be transported to the hospital, Laso was found to be suffering from cold exposure but otherwise in good condition.

The South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, attending such an incident for the first time in over 20 years, described it as 'a total anomaly.'

Monica Laso's survival story raises serious questions about the safety protocols in place at ski resorts. The incident, currently under investigation by Heavenly Mountain Resort and its owner, Vail Resorts, has brought the issue of oversight and the importance of thorough safety checks into the spotlight.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of guests is of paramount importance, and this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from unforeseen circumstances.