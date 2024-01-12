Snipes CEO Sven Voth Plans Gradual Exit; Dennis Schröder Steps In

Sven Voth, the founder and long-standing CEO of Snipes, a prominent international retailer specializing in sneakers and streetwear, has announced his decision to gradually exit his role in the company by January 1, 2026. Voth had led the brand’s expansion and innovation for over a quarter of a century, transforming it into a billion-dollar group with a presence in 12 countries and over 750 stores.

Voth’s Future Role

While Voth has stepped down from his role as CEO of Snipes Europe with immediate effect, he will continue to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and success. Over the next two years, he will focus on various aspects such as expansion, wholesale, product trends and innovation, as well as collaborations in both Europe and the U.S. Thereafter, Voth will transition to an advisory role, providing his expertise and guidance to the company he has successfully nurtured for more than 25 years.

Schröder Succeeds Voth

Dennis Schröder, the former general manager of Snipes Europe since April 2023, has been appointed as the new CEO. Schröder’s professional journey includes stints at notable brands like Nike and Puma, and he is also a co-founder of Teamsports.ai. His expertise, ideas, and recognition within the company have been highlighted by Voth, who expressed confidence in Schröder’s abilities to steer the company towards continued success.

Snipes Under Deichmann Group

It’s worth noting that in 2011, Voth sold the majority stake in Snipes to the Deichmann Group, which also boasts ownership of Rack Room. Despite the change in shareholding, Voth’s influence and dedication to Snipes remained unwavering. As he prepares to transition into his new role in 2026, Voth emphasized that Snipes will continue to be a significant part of his life.

The United States segment of the business will continue to be overseen by Jim Bojko, ensuring the brand’s successful representation and growth in the American market. As Snipes turns a new page under the leadership of Schröder, the company holds promising prospects for both its European and American presence.