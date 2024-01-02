Sniper Series Films Outperform Major Titles on Netflix’s Most-Viewed Chart

The reign of action movies has found a new champion on Netflix, with two films from the Sniper series, ‘Sniper: Ultimate Kill’ (2017) and ‘Sniper: Assassins End’ (2020), clinching notable popularity. Outperforming several major contemporary films, they have carved their space in the streaming service’s weekly chart of the most-viewed English-language titles in the United States. This unexpected surge in viewership has pushed the Sniper franchise into the limelight, celebrating its legacy that began in 1993 with the original film ‘Sniper’.

The Sniper Series: A Legacy of Action

Featuring Tom Berenger and Billy Zane as snipers on a covert mission in Panama, the original movie ‘Sniper’ marked the inception of a long-standing franchise. Today, the series boasts ten gripping installments, with the most recent being ‘Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team’. A total of six films have starred Berenger in the role of Master Gunnery Sergeant Tom Beckett, with seven featuring Chad Michael Collins as his son, Marine Sergeant Brandon Beckett.

For the week of December 25 through December 31, 2023, ‘Sniper: Ultimate Kill secured third place on Netflix’s chart, while ‘Sniper: Assassins End’ came in fourth. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as these films surpassed well-known titles like ‘Meg 2: The Trench’, which landed in fifth place, and ‘Gran Turismo’ at eighth. The Sniper series’ success underscores the enduring appeal of action films and the potential for franchises to build a dedicated fan base over decades.

Chronicles of a Transforming Cultural Landscape

The rise of the Sniper films on Netflix charts is indicative of a broader shift in the entertainment landscape. It signifies the evolving tastes of audiences who are increasingly appreciating the blend of action, drama, and intricate storytelling that these films offer. As the Sniper franchise continues to gain traction, it serves as a testament to the transformative power of cinema and its capacity to resonate with audiences across generations.