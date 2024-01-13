en English
Society

Snapshot of Love: Recent Marriage License Filings in Gregg County Clerk’s Office

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Snapshot of Love: Recent Marriage License Filings in Gregg County Clerk’s Office

The Gregg County Clerk’s Office has revealed a list of couples who have lodged their marriage licenses between January 1 to 5. This list is a glimpse into the lives of couples taking a significant leap towards legalizing their unions.

Snapshot of Love

The beginning of the year has seen a flurry of activity in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office with numerous couples filing for marriage licenses. Among them are some notable names such as Lucio Zapata Jr. and Diana Teresa Gonzalez Flores, Nathan Glen Starr and Krista Marie Henderson, and David Hernandez and Carly ONeil Hedrick. These couples, along with others, have chosen to embark on a journey of love and commitment, legally binding their futures.

A Step Towards Commitment

Other couples who have made this pivotal decision include Caleb Victor Schneider and Kaitlyn Dawn Hufstetler, Brent Polk and Jasmine Shanece Sanders, and Johnnie Barnes Jr. and Shanequa Roshun Hyder. Their names, along with others, now grace the records of the Gregg County Clerk’s Office, marking their decision to step towards a shared future.

Embracing the Bonds of Matrimony

The list further includes couples like Alissa Elizabeth Quick and Rayna Ranay McFarland, Jason Bryan Morgan and Sangina Khadijah Champion, and Charles Louis Bisese and Lucy Heard Brown. They, along with other couples such as Cameron Dejuan Smith and Savanna Rose Arroyo Kinsey, Perez Israel Rodriguez and Ana Cristina Guerrero Delgado, and William Tyler Stone and Rachel Elizabeth Hux, have moved forward in their relationships, embracing the bonds of matrimony.

The list concludes with the names of couples such as Braylon OKeith Hawley and Brianna Kay Pippins, Juan Carlos Arriaga Ramirez and Karen Alejandra Sanchez, Filiberto Alfonso Hernandez Venegas and Cristina Isabel Rafael Cruz, Gerino Vallejo Herrera and Irene Orrosquieta, and Jeremiah Frazier and Towasha Nicole Williams. Their decision to file for marriage licenses within the first week of the year signifies the importance they place on their relationships and their readiness to formalize their commitment to each other.

Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

