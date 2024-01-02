en English
Science & Technology

Snakeworm Gnat: A New Gnat Species Unearthed in Alaska

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
In the icy expanses of Alaska, a team of researchers, including Derek Sikes, have identified a new species of gnat, named Sciara serpens, or the snakeworm gnat. The discovery comes after initial sightings over 16 years ago of unusual masses of fly larvae which sparked an investigation into their true nature.

Unveiling the Snakeworm Gnat

Belonging to the Sciara genus, known for its dark wings, the snakeworm gnat is the first well-documented species from Alaska within this genus. The study, published in Integrative Systematics: Stuttgart Contributions to Natural History, involved examining adult gnats, specimens in various stages, and larvae. The research was also supplemented by citizen science reports and museum records.

The snakeworm gnat is characterized by its brown body, black wings, toothless claws, and faces adorned with bristles. A notable distinction is the size difference between the sexes, with females being larger than males. Identification of the species was facilitated by DNA analysis and morphological features, including genitalia.

Understanding the Conveyor-Belt Effect

The larvae display a striking behavior of forming ‘migratory columns,’ where they crawl in layers to maintain body contact, creating a ‘conveyor-belt’ effect. The reasons for this behavior remain to be fully understood, but theories range from food depletion and stress to habitat selection and lack of dispersal. This mass formation may also serve to aid in water retention and deter predators.

The species’ name, derived from the Latin word for snake, was chosen with the input of ‘bug camp’ participants at the University of Alaska to increase community involvement.

The discovery of the snakeworm gnat not only adds to our understanding of the diverse insect world but also underscores the continuous identification of new species. Other groundbreaking discoveries include an 8-eyed creature, a ‘ghost ‘-like creature with ‘ample’ genitalia, and a ‘cryptic’ 3-foot-long creature found in the mangroves of Myanmar.

Science & Technology United States Wildlife
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

