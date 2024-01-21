Smoky Hill Museum to Celebrate Kansas' 163rd Birthday with a Grand Public Event

The Smoky Hill Museum stands poised to honor Kansas' 163rd birthday with a grand public celebration. The event will cast light on the state's rich history and cultural heritage, marking its entry into the union on January 29, 1861.

Engaging Activities and Demonstrations

At the heart of the event lie a series of activities designed to educate and entertain attendees of all ages. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into traditional skills such as making butter and shelling corn. These hands-on experiences aim to forge a tangible connection between the past and present, encouraging a deeper understanding of Kansas' history.

Make-and-Take Crafts and Culinary Delights

Adding to the interactive nature of the event, the museum will also host make-and-take crafts. These creative outlets provide a chance for attendees to express their creativity while learning about the state's cultural heritage. The highlight of the event, however, will be the serving of birthday cupcakes, a sweet nod to the state's 163rd birthday.

Regional Products at the Museum Store

In addition to the activities, the Museum Store will offer a selection of regional products. These will range from local artwork to unique gifts, providing attendees with a chance to take a piece of Kansas history home with them. The store's offerings will serve as a testament to the state's artistic and cultural vibrancy.

Scheduled for Saturday, January 27th, from 1:00 till 3:00 at the Smoky Hill Museum, the event promises a memorable experience. While Kansas Day is not an official public holiday, it has been observed statewide since 1877. This celebration is a continuation of that tradition, serving to commemorate Kansas' rich history and the contributions it has made to the nation.