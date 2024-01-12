en English
Smithville Tornado Sirens Malfunction: Town Recommends Alternative Alert Systems

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Smithville Tornado Sirens Malfunction: Town Recommends Alternative Alert Systems

In the small town of Smithville, Mississippi, a significant issue has come to light. As of the morning of January 12, two out of three tornado sirens were reported to be nonfunctional. This malfunction, leaving residents with an incomplete warning system in the event of a tornado, has raised concerns about the town’s disaster preparedness.

Alternate Alert Methods Encouraged

In light of the malfunctioning sirens, the town authorities have urged residents not to depend solely on these traditional warning systems. Instead, they are encouraging the use of multiple methods for receiving alerts about potential tornadoes. This recommendation stems from the understanding that in situations as volatile as tornadoes, having a single point of failure in the form of nonfunctioning sirens could prove disastrous.

Embracing Modern Weather Alert Systems

The town recommends the use of the WTVA Weather app and the WTVA WeatherCall service. These modern and reliable platforms provide up-to-date alerts, timely notifications and pertinent information about weather conditions. The use of technology in this way is not just about convenience, but a matter of safety and preparedness. It’s a reminder that in the digital age, technology can be a vital tool in disaster readiness.

Storm Shelters and Community Preparedness

Apart from technological solutions, a link has been provided by the town for residents to access a list of available storm shelters. This initiative further underlines the town’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. While the malfunctioning sirens are a concern, the town’s proactive stance in recommending alternatives and providing resources is a testament to their dedication to community preparedness.

