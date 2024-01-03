en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Smith’s Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta’s Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Smith’s Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta’s Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

The last full-service filling station in Augusta, Smith’s Chevron, which has been a cornerstone of the community since 1986, is set to undergo a transformation. The station, which closed in May, will give way to a modern 7Brew drive-thru coffee kiosk. The new establishment, located at 3600 Walton Way Extension, is slated to open its doors on March 18, according to Google data.

A New Chapter for an Old Site

The changeover from a filling station to a coffee kiosk illustrates a broader trend. This shift is reflective of the evolution from full-service gas stations to alternative business models, a trend that began taking root during the 1970s energy crisis.

The project involves demolishing the existing 2,600-square-foot service station and erecting a compact, 510-square-foot drive-thru kiosk in its place. This transformation marks a significant change in the landscape of Walton Way Extension.

Expansion Plans

Franchise owners Isaac Mincks and Troy Jordan of Coffee Talk LLC, who already run two successful 7Brew locations in Augusta, are the driving force behind this project. They have ambitious expansion plans, aiming to stretch their business reach across Augusta, GA, and into Columbia, SC. Their objective is to construct six to seven kiosks per year, with a goal to establish over 40 stands.

Reflecting Broader Changes

This transition mirrors the broader changes seen in communities across the country. Many service stations are being repurposed, reflecting shifts in consumer needs and business models. The story of Smith’s Chevron captures this trend, marking an end of an era and the beginning of a new one in Augusta’s history.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

By Rafia Tasleem

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

By BNN Correspondents

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern So ...
@Automotive · 29 mins
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern So ...
heart comment 0
Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network
Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization
Brand New Car Breakdown: A Tale of Sugar, Struggle, and Unanswered Appeals

By BNN Correspondents

Brand New Car Breakdown: A Tale of Sugar, Struggle, and Unanswered Appeals
Auto1 Shares Dip Following Morgan Stanley’s ‘Underweight’ Rating

By Nimrah Khatoon

Auto1 Shares Dip Following Morgan Stanley's 'Underweight' Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
11 seconds
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
36 seconds
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
2 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
2 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
2 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
2 mins
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
3 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
3 mins
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
28 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app