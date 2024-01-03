Smith’s Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta’s Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

The last full-service filling station in Augusta, Smith’s Chevron, which has been a cornerstone of the community since 1986, is set to undergo a transformation. The station, which closed in May, will give way to a modern 7Brew drive-thru coffee kiosk. The new establishment, located at 3600 Walton Way Extension, is slated to open its doors on March 18, according to Google data.

A New Chapter for an Old Site

The changeover from a filling station to a coffee kiosk illustrates a broader trend. This shift is reflective of the evolution from full-service gas stations to alternative business models, a trend that began taking root during the 1970s energy crisis.

The project involves demolishing the existing 2,600-square-foot service station and erecting a compact, 510-square-foot drive-thru kiosk in its place. This transformation marks a significant change in the landscape of Walton Way Extension.

Expansion Plans

Franchise owners Isaac Mincks and Troy Jordan of Coffee Talk LLC, who already run two successful 7Brew locations in Augusta, are the driving force behind this project. They have ambitious expansion plans, aiming to stretch their business reach across Augusta, GA, and into Columbia, SC. Their objective is to construct six to seven kiosks per year, with a goal to establish over 40 stands.

Reflecting Broader Changes

This transition mirrors the broader changes seen in communities across the country. Many service stations are being repurposed, reflecting shifts in consumer needs and business models. The story of Smith’s Chevron captures this trend, marking an end of an era and the beginning of a new one in Augusta’s history.