Smithfield Announces Annual Water System Maintenance: Free Chlorine Burnout Begins March 1

Residents of Smithfield are set to experience the annual maintenance ritual that ensures the safety and quality of their drinking water. Starting March 1, the town will undergo a free chlorine burnout, a critical process in water treatment aimed at maintaining a healthy water distribution system. This procedure, transitioning from chloramines to free chlorine, will run until April 1, marking a period of heightened attention to water quality in the community.

Understanding the Process

The free chlorine burnout is a necessary measure that towns and cities periodically undertake to cleanse water distribution systems. By switching from chloramines, a combination of chlorine and ammonia used throughout the year, to free chlorine, the Smithfield Water Filtration Plant can more effectively eliminate bacteria and other pathogens that may have built up in the system. This method is recognized for its efficiency in purifying water and ensuring the delivery of safe drinking water to residents.

What Residents Should Expect

During the month-long process, it’s normal for residents to notice changes in their water's taste, smell, or color. These sensory changes are typical and indicate that the free chlorine is actively working throughout the water distribution system. The Smithfield Water Filtration Plant reassures the community that despite these perceptible differences, the water remains safe for consumption and use. Households experiencing noticeable changes are advised to flush their plumbing fixtures and water lines to mitigate any temporary water quality issues.

No Extra Precautions Necessary

The town’s officials emphasize that there is no need for residents to boil water or undertake other precautionary measures during this period. The conversion to free chlorine is a controlled and safe process, designed to enhance rather than compromise the water's safety. For those with specific concerns or in need of assistance, the Smithfield Water Filtration Plant has made available its contact details, encouraging the public to reach out during regular business hours for more information.

As Smithfield embarks on this annual maintenance, the initiative underscores the town’s commitment to public health and environmental stewardship. By ensuring the integrity of its water distribution system, Smithfield not only protects its residents but also sets a standard for responsible water management. As April approaches, the community can look forward to the conclusion of this process and the continued assurance of high-quality drinking water.