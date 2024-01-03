Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look

Atlanta-based private homebuilder, Smith Douglas Homes Corp., has declared the initiation of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for 7,692,308 shares of its Class A common stock. The company has set the anticipated price range for the IPO between $18.00 and $21.00 for each share. In addition, Smith Douglas reserves the possibility of presenting underwriters with a 30-day option to acquire an additional 1,153,846 shares at the IPO price, subtracting the underwriting discount.

Smith Douglas Homes to List on NYSE

Smith Douglas Homes intends to enlist its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘SDHC.’ A consortium of financial institutions, encompassing J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities, will serve as joint book-running managers for the IPO. Other institutions will act as co-managers for this offering. The IPO’s preliminary prospectus can be requested from these institutions.

SEC Review Pending for IPO

The homebuilder has submitted a registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, it is presently awaiting effective status. The proposed IPO’s progression is contingent upon the SEC’s review and prevailing market conditions.

Smith Douglas Homes: A Leader in Homebuilding

Smith Douglas Homes, with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, has emerged as a leading national builder. The company has achieved the 38th position on Builder Magazine’s Top 100 list and closed 2,200 homes in 2022. Concentrating on the construction of communities for entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers, Smith Douglas operates in several metropolitan areas like Atlanta, Birmingham, and Raleigh. The company provides an affordable-luxury buying experience to its customers.