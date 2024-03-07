Smith and Krumholtz Team Up in LA for Midnight Chimes' Debut Film 'Forelock'

Los Angeles becomes the backdrop for a unique cinematic venture as Midnight Chimes, the newly founded film and TV production company by award-winning journalist Lindsay McCormick, kickstarts its first project, 'Forelock'. The film, currently under production, stars Caleb Smith and David Krumholtz, weaving a tale of unexpected friendship and ambition amidst Hollywood's glitter and grime. Co-financed by Midnight Chimes LLC, the project marks a significant step for McCormick and her team, promising a blend of humor and heart.

Star-Studded Collaboration

Smith, known for his diverse roles in television and film, finds himself in the shoes of a naive fitness enthusiast seeking a new beginning in Los Angeles, only to cross paths with a Hollywood Boulevard grifter, played by Krumholtz. This encounter sets off a chain of events that delve into themes of identity, dreams, and the pursuit of happiness in the city of stars. Russ Hammonds takes on executive production roles, bringing his experience from hit shows like 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'The Diplomat' to the table.

Behind the Scenes and On-Screen Magic

The production of 'Forelock' is a collaborative effort, showcasing the talents of both seasoned and emerging artists in the industry. McCormick expressed her enthusiasm for working with a cast and crew of true artists, emphasizing the personal resonance of the film's story. Meanwhile, Krumholtz shared his excitement about bringing the character of Randy to life, hinting at the unexpected depths and surprises the role offers. The film's ensemble also includes noteworthy performances by actors poised to bring this sardonic comedy to life.

Anticipation Builds for 'Forelock's' Debut

As 'Forelock' progresses through production, the anticipation for its completion and debut grows. The film not only represents a significant milestone for Midnight Chimes but also for the actors and creators involved. With a storyline that promises to engage and entertain, along with a cast capable of bringing depth and humor to their roles, 'Forelock' is poised to make an impact upon its release. The collaboration between Smith and Krumholtz, under the banner of McCormick's production company, signals a fresh and ambitious approach to storytelling in Hollywood.