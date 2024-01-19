SME Leverages Educational Partnerships to Tackle Manufacturing Workforce Shortage

In a concerted effort to address the pressing workforce shortage and skills gap in the manufacturing industry, the national nonprofit SME has rolled out the Manufacturing Imperative - Workforce Pipeline Challenge (MI-WPC). This initiative, launched in the fall of 2023, is a collaborative venture with educational institutions across the United States. The MI-WPC's ambitious objective is to engage 1,000 individuals annually at each participating community and technical college, with a broader goal of creating 75,000 or more qualified manufacturing workers.

Impact and Support

The initiative is expected to have a significant economic impact, to the tune of approximately $6 billion. It aligns with and supports the Biden-Harris Administration's Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint. SME's initiative is not just about numbers—it's about nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting economic growth through the manufacturing sector. The MI-WPC leverages SME's industry expertise and the educational offerings of U.S. colleges to raise awareness of manufacturing careers, optimize workforce systems, and accelerate education and skill development.

Progress and Expansion Plans

Since its inception, the MI-WPC has made considerable strides. Two colleges have been onboarded, 14 more are set to follow, and the rest are scheduled to join by April. The initiative has garnered attention and momentum through the successful President's advisory meeting and monthly Champion meetings, where best practices are shared. SME is not stopping there—it aims to expand the MI-WPC to more institutions and is currently working with 25 initial pilot institutions.

A Legacy of Advocacy

Founded in 1932, SME has been a relentless advocate for manufacturing, emphasizing its crucial role in economic growth. It has been instrumental in promoting technology adoption, pushing for innovation, and championing a skilled workforce. The MI-WPC is another testament to SME's commitment to advance manufacturing technology and talent in North America.