Business

SmartStop CEO to Moderate Capital Markets Panel at NYSSA Investment Forum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
SmartStop CEO to Moderate Capital Markets Panel at NYSSA Investment Forum

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc., a self-managed and fully integrated self-storage company, has declared that its Chairman and CEO, H. Michael Schwartz, will lead the Capital Markets Panel at the NYSSA Investment Forum. This event is scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will be held in New York City. The forum is exclusive to registered conference attendees.

SmartStop’s Standing in the Self-storage Sector

As a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the self-storage sector, SmartStop boasts a portfolio that includes 194 operating properties across 22 states in the U.S. and Canada. This extensive reach totals approximately 137,000 units and 15.4 million rentable square feet. In Canada alone, SmartStop and its affiliates manage 33 operating self-storage properties. This amounts to around 28,800 units and 3.0 million rentable square feet.

Behind the Success of SmartStop

The company’s growth and management activities are supported by a team of approximately 500 self-storage professionals. In addition to its direct operations, SmartStop also sponsors other self-storage programs through its indirect subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC.

Contact Information and Further Details

For additional information about the company, David Corak, the VP of Corporate Finance for SmartStop, is available for contact. Interested parties can also visit the company’s website.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

