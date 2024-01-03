en English
Business

SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion

SmartCella Holding AB, a leading name in biotech and medtech, has announced the strategic appointment of Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer and Head of Smartwise. Dr. Bauer, who will officially join the company in January 2024, is an accomplished figure in the biotech industry, boasting of a rich professional trajectory that includes a stint as the Global Head of Commercial, Viral Vector, and Biologics CDMO at MilliporeSigma. Her expertise in novel modality, biotherapeutics, manufacturing technologies, and process improvements is expected to significantly bolster SmartCella’s expansion plans, particularly into the US market.

SmartCella’s Pathbreaking Innovations

SmartCella is a noted innovator in the development of stem cell and RNA-based therapies. The company gained significant recognition for its FDA-approved Extroducer device which enables targeted delivery of treatments into organs and tumors. The year 2023 marked a period of substantial growth for SmartCella, characterized by advancements in their therapeutic pipeline, technical capabilities, and the development of a large-scale clinical production facility near Karolinska University Hospital. The company also initiated preparations for a Phase I trial in cardiac repair in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Bauer’s Role at SmartCella

With Dr. Bauer’s recruitment, SmartCella intends to leverage her extensive experience to further augment business development and oversee clinical and research activities, particularly the Extroducer technology. Dr. Bauer’s background in neuroscience and business is expected to be an asset in this context. Her previous roles at FloDesign Sonics, Lonza, and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult bear testament to her ability to drive innovation and growth in the biotech sector.

SmartCella’s Vision in Targeted Therapies

Established in 2014, SmartCella focuses on integrating delivery platforms with cell and gene therapies. The company operates three main business units: Smartwise, SmartCella Solutions, and Procella, each playing a crucial role in the company’s vision in the field of targeted therapies. With Dr. Bauer’s appointment, SmartCella aims to strengthen its business units and continue to make strides in the rapidly evolving landscape of targeted therapies.

Business Science & Technology United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

