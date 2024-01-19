Smart Shelf Tags: A New Era of Customer Experience in Convenience Retail

Convenience retail is stepping into a new era of customer experience, with a recent report showcasing the rising adoption of smart shelf tags as a customer-centric strategy. A joint venture study by PYMNTS Intelligence and ACI Worldwide, which surveyed 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers with substantial store counts and revenues, revealed that 30% of convenience stores and pharmacies anticipate customer migration towards merchants offering digital price tags or smart shelf tags.
Redefining Customer Experience
Top convenience stores are embracing digital innovations, ranging from drive-thru to delivery services, curbside, and mobile order pickups. These advancements not only bolster customer satisfaction and retention but also contribute to increased basket sizes. Loyalty programs and mobile apps are playing a critical role by offering advanced ordering options, personalization, and a wholly contactless customer experience.
Emergence of Smart Shelf Tags
Instacart, a significant player in the retail space, has introduced Carrot Tags, a feature that can be integrated with their platform to aid shoppers in-store. These smart tags offer vital product information, including SNAP and EBT eligibility, and dietary compliance. The page content underscores the role of technologies such as AI, ML, and AR in enhancing customer interactions and the challenges of real-time decision-making.
Driving Customer Loyalty Through Digital Transformation
The adoption of digital technologies proves indispensable for driving customer loyalty, a notion exemplified by Casey's General Stores. They reported a significant increase in loyalty program membership, benefits such as higher transaction value, and more frequent visits. The study emphasizes the importance of data-driven strategies in fostering customer loyalty and the value of connected technologies in the retail sector, with convenience stores and pharmacies recognizing the potential of smart shelf tags in retaining customer loyalty.