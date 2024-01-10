en English
SMART Global Holdings Reports a Dip in Net Sales but Record Gross Margins in Q1 of Fiscal 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
SMART Global Holdings Reports a Dip in Net Sales but Record Gross Margins in Q1 of Fiscal 2024

In a notable disclosure, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on January 9, showcasing a substantial decrease in net sales yet achieving impressive gross margins. The company, a dominant player in memory, computing, and LED solutions, reported net sales amounting to $274.2 million, marking a 30% decrease from the previous year. This downslide is partly attributed to the company’s strategic transformation, which included the divestiture of its SMART Brazil operations.

Record Gross Margins Amid Net Sales Dip

Despite a dip in net sales, SMART Global Holdings’ GAAP gross margin reached a record 30.2%, and its Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 33.3%. This improved profitability profile is indicative of the company’s strategic shift towards high-value enterprise solutions. The GAAP EPS was reported at $(0.23), and Non-GAAP EPS at $0.24, both showing a decrease from the year-ago quarter due to lower net sales and strategic changes.

Strong Financial Standing

SMART Global Holdings continues to maintain a robust financial position, with $553 million in cash and short-term investments. This financial strength allows the company to continue its investments in AI, advanced memory technologies, and the CreeLED portfolio, thereby enabling it to stay competitive in the semiconductor industry. The company’s Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments reported net sales of $85.7 million, $118.8 million, and $69.8 million, respectively. The company also reported an operating income of $1.3 million, and a net loss of $11.8 million.

Expectations for the Second Quarter

Looking ahead, SMART Global Holdings expects net sales of approximately $285 million and a Non-GAAP gross margin of 32.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company’s strategic realignment and focus on profitability metrics will be crucial for investors to monitor, as they provide insights into the company’s ability to pivot towards profitable segments and manage costs effectively.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

