Small-Town Cop’s Cat Playtime Goes Viral, Offering Lighter Side of Policing

Officer Eric Byassee, from a small-town police department, became an unexpected Internet sensation following a TikTok video of him engaging in playful antics with a feline named Gherkin. The video, shared by local resident Jess Crass, has amassed an impressive 13 million views. In it, Byassee can be seen entertaining the cat with a laser pen during his duty hours, offering the public a glimpse into the lighter side of policing.

A Moment of Levity Amid Serious Duties

The video’s virality was born out of the most unlikely of circumstances. Byassee was at Crass’s home on official duty, there to deliver the news to her roommate that her stolen vehicle had been recovered. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Byassee’s interaction with Gherkin presented a moment of levity that struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

Positive Impact on Community Relations

Byassee’s impromptu play session with Gherkin, while an unconventional example, aligns with the broader ethos of his department. According to a recent Gallup survey, 77 percent of Americans report positive experiences with their local police. Chief Allen Poole of Byassee’s department confirmed their commitment to fostering strong community relations, a sentiment evidently demonstrated in the viral video.

Overwhelmingly Positive Public Response

Despite initial concerns about how the public might perceive a police officer playing on duty, the response to Byassee’s video has been overwhelmingly positive, earning him praise and admiration. Interestingly, some eagle-eyed viewers noted that Byassee was using the laser attached to his taser to entertain Gherkin, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the viral moment.