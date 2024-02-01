Small Ford Dealership Grapples with EV Transition and Infrastructure Challenges

In the small town of West Branch, Michigan, a Ford dealership finds itself on the frontlines of America's electric vehicle (EV) revolution. Known for selling predominantly gasoline-powered F-150 pickup trucks, this dealership is now grappling with the challenges of transitioning to EVs.

Ford's Electric Ambitions Meet Reality

The dealership had installed two DC fast chargers in its parking lot, an initiative in sync with Ford Motor Co.'s plan to establish charging stations for their development vehicles traveling to Michigan's Upper Peninsula for winter testing. The dealership saw this as an opportunity to promote and sell EVs like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

Infrastructure Challenges Hinder Progress

Despite the investment, the chargers experienced malfunctions. Additionally, the lack of infrastructure, such as a shelter over the charging stations and the absence of amenities nearby, proved inconvenient for EV owners. As a result, the dealership found itself struggling to sell any of the F-150 Lightnings, eventually shipping them to Arizona.

A Broader Issue

This dealership's experience offers a snapshot into the broader issue of establishing a comprehensive EV charging infrastructure in less populated areas. It sheds light on the challenges small businesses face in adapting to the electric age, and the hurdles that need to be overcome to make the transition to electric mobility seamless and accessible for all.