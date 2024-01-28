Small Craft Advisory Issued for Chesapeake Bay Amid YouTube TV Outage

As the cool winter wind sweeps across the Chesapeake Bay, a Small Craft Advisory has been declared, warning mariners of hazardous conditions that could pose a threat to small vessels. The advisory holds for the Chesapeake Bay, the Tidal Potomac, and the surrounding waters of the Bloodsworth Island.

Warning of Wind Gusts and Waves

The advisory, which warns of northwest winds between 15 to 25 knots and gusts reaching up to 30 knots, additionally cautions of waves that could range from 2 to 4 feet in height. The conditions are expected to be particularly severe from 5 PM on a given afternoon until 7 PM EST the following Monday.

Caution Advised for Mariners

Mariners, especially those with less experience or operating smaller craft, are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating in these conditions. The unpredictable nature of the wind gusts and waves could potentially endanger those venturing out in the troubled waters.

Temporary Unavailability of WBOC on YouTube TV

In a separate but related event, there has been a technical issue with YouTube TV equipment, which has resulted in the temporary unavailability of WBOC on the platform. This outage affects viewers' access to programming such as the AFC Championship football game between Baltimore and Kansas City. The issue is expected to be resolved by Monday, but in the interim, the game can be watched over the air via a digital antenna or on Paramount+.

As the wind continues to howl across the bay, we hope for the safety of all mariners and the swift resolution of the YouTube TV issue. The Small Craft Advisory is a reminder of the forces of nature we often take for granted, and the technical glitch, a testimony to the intricacies of our ever-evolving digital landscape.