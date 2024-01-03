en English
Obituary

Small Craft Advisory Issued Amid Windy Conditions; Parsonsburg Mourns the Loss of Brittney Lynn Daye

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Blustery winds have led to the issuance of a small craft advisory for several regions, including Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac, Choptank River, Little Choptank River, Tangier Sound, and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. The warning is in effect from 8 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday, with northwest winds ranging from 15 to 25 knots and gusts up to 30 knots anticipated.

Advisory Details and Precautions

The advisory details strong wind speeds, significant waves, and potential rainfall. These conditions are expected to create hazardous situations for small craft. Mariners, particularly those with limited experience or those operating smaller vessels, are being counseled to exercise caution. Navigation in these conditions is deemed risky and is best avoided to ensure safety.

Advisory’s Extended Coverage

The advisory also extends its coverage to Cape Charles Harbor, VA, from January 3 at 9:45AM EST until January 5 at 4:00AM EST. This warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), adds to the precautionary measures set in place for mariners during this time.

Separate Notice: Passing of Brittney Lynn Daye

In unrelated news, the obituary of Brittney Lynn Daye, a resident of Parsonsburg, MD, has been publicized. Ms. Daye passed away at the young age of 33 on December 28, 2023. She is fondly remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Her departure has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

