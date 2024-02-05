Small Businesses in Crisis Over R&D Tax Deduction Changes, Seek Congressional Action

Small businesses, particularly in the software and manufacturing sectors, are buckling under financial stress due to the expiration of a crucial tax deduction. The deduction, which enabled these businesses to subtract research-and-development (R&D) expenses from their annual revenue when calculating taxable income, has been significantly diminished since 2022. This is a consequence of clauses in the 2017 tax overhaul, enacted to align with Senate budget rules and prevent an increase in the deficit over a decade.

The Disproportionate Impact on Certain Industries

Industries like software, information technology, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, where R&D expenses form a hefty portion of operating costs, are feeling the pinch more than others. These expenses often include substantial investments such as engineer salaries. As a result of the tax changes, business owners report having to freeze hiring, delay projects, and even resort to layoffs.

A Glimmer of Hope from the House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has passed a tax package aimed at restoring full expensing for R&D. However, the bill's future in the Senate is shrouded in uncertainty, thanks to election-year politics, competing legislative priorities, and general dysfunction in Washington. Analysts are skeptical about the bill's passage, attributing a low probability and pointing out the influence of political factors in determining its fate.

Small Businesses Appeal for Urgent Action

Business owners are expressing concern about the immediate impact on their operations and are urging for prompt action to rectify the situation. The weight of the crisis is palpable, especially among small businesses in the software and manufacturing sectors, who are faced with the daunting challenge of navigating their businesses through this financial turbulence.