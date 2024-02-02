Small Businesses Express Growing Optimism Amid Inflation Concerns: Goldman Sachs Survey

Small business owners' optimism for their financial trajectory has seen a considerable upsurge in 2024, with 75% expressing positive outlooks, up from 68% the previous year, a recent survey by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices reveals. The survey, conducted in mid-January with over 1,400 participants, also unveiled that 28% of respondents view the economy as good or excellent, marking a 9% rise from the previous quarter.

Anticipated Profit Increases Amid Challenges

A majority anticipate job creation, and 62% expect profit increases despite ongoing hurdles with inflation, access to capital, and workforce issues. Nevertheless, inflation remains a pressing concern, with 71% reporting increased inflationary pressures over the past three months.

Jill Bommarito, CEO of Ethel's Baking Company, reported robust consumer spending and indicated that supply chain issues and inflation are easing. The company, a participant in the Goldman Sachs program, has experienced growth opportunities.

Concerns Over Inflation Surpass Labor and Regulatory Issues

The survey also highlighted that small business owners found 2023 nearly as challenging as 2020, the peak of the pandemic. Concerns about inflation have surpassed labor and regulatory issues according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Economic optimism may be partly influenced by anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. High-interest rates have led 77% of respondents to express concern regarding access to capital, with potential Basel III Endgame plans threatening to further impact growth forecasts for small businesses, as indicated by 86% of those surveyed.

Increased Sales Processed by Merchant Services Providers

According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Merchant Services Satisfaction Study, small business financial optimism is correlated with increased sales processed by merchant services providers. There are 94% of merchants that now accept debit or credit cards; 88% that accept the digital wallet; and 54% that accept Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods. However, when it comes to small business satisfaction with those services, scores are lowest among merchants for processing widely accepted payment types such as credit and debit card transactions and are highest for processing less widely accepted payment types like BNPL.