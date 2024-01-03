en English
Automotive

Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply

CarEdge’s Zach Shefska has identified five of the market’s slowest-selling vehicles, with Stellantis’ Dodge brand occupying four spots and Ford taking one. The Dodge Ram 2500 truck tops the list with a staggering 784-day supply, followed by the Dodge Hornet with a 517-day supply. A previously reported 358-day supply for Ford’s Mach-E has been corrected by the automaker to a more modest 132-day supply.

Factors Influencing Slow Sales

The sluggish sales of these vehicles can be traced back to a multitude of factors, including high interest rates, inflated vehicle prices, and evolving consumer preferences. A user comment highlighted the critical situation Dodge is in, with the company’s potential turnaround banking on the success of the forthcoming Charger EV.

Affordability Crisis in the Automotive Industry

The affordability of new cars has become a pressing issue, with Jonathan Smoke from Cox Automotive pointing out that new car purchases are increasingly becoming exclusive to the top 20% of income households. This is due to the eroding buying power among median- and lower-income families, further exacerbating the issue.

Correction in Mach-E Supply Data and Federal Tax Credits

Ford has recently corrected its Mach-E supply data, revealing that fewer Electric Vehicles (EVs) will qualify for Federal Tax Credits in 2024. The correction comes as popular models like the Tesla Model 3 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E may no longer entitle buyers to tax savings due to stricter sourcing requirements. Despite the U.S. government’s support for EVs and automakers’ commitment to the EV market, gas-powered vehicles continue to dominate sales. The average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. has spiked, but the cost of EVs remains prohibitive for the average buyer.

Dealer inventory data and analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that EVs constituted a mere 6.7 percent of all auto sales in the U.S. in 2023, while gas-powered vehicles accounted for a whopping 84 percent. The lack of a robust charging infrastructure poses a significant hurdle to the widespread adoption of EVs. Although the EV revolution seems inevitable, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles continue to hold sway for now and the foreseeable future.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

