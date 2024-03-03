Slippery Rock Seeks Bids for Prime Downtown Vacant Lot, Eyes Commercial Development

Slippery Rock Borough is calling for sealed bids for the strategically located borough-owned vacant lot at 100 S. Main St., sparking interest in potential commercial development. This property, once home to First National Bank and more recently the setting for seasonal town events like the borough tree lighting, is now poised for a new phase. Zoned as a commercial overlay (C-1), this lot offers a canvas for a range of businesses from bakeries and banks to offices, with a specific nod towards enhancing the downtown aesthetic and community offerings.

Strategic Location and Zoning Perks

With its prime location in downtown Slippery Rock, the lot at 100 S. Main St. carries significant potential for contributing to the local economy and urban landscape. Borough Manager Christian Laskey emphasizes the need for any new construction to align with the existing main street facade, citing the nearby Allied Dental Group LLC as an exemplar of the desired aesthetic. This requirement ensures that while new, developments are in harmony with the town's historic charm. Furthermore, the C-1 zoning not only permits a variety of commercial uses but also supports mixed-use developments, encouraging vibrant street-level business activity with residential spaces above.

Community and Student Interests

Among the community, particularly Slippery Rock University students, there's a palpable excitement at the prospect of a new restaurant or café occupying the space, highlighting the lot's potential to become a new social hub. However, Laskey notes, current zoning regulations prohibit drive-thru windows, a restriction that might evolve as consumer habits continue to shift towards convenience-focused dining options. This detail underscores the borough's commitment to pedestrian-friendly development, balancing modern consumer preferences with the traditional streetscape.

Development Restrictions and Opportunities

While the vision for the lot is broad, there are specific restrictions aimed at preserving the town's character and ensuring sustainable development. Any new building must not exceed eight stories, a significant change from the previous three-story limit, opening the door for more ambitious projects. Automotive-related businesses, including sales and fueling stations, are excluded, reflecting the borough's strategy to diversify the downtown area's offerings. The requirement to maintain pedestrian access alongside the property further emphasizes the borough's dedication to a walkable and connected downtown.

As Slippery Rock Borough moves forward with the bid process, closing on March 4, the anticipation builds for what the future holds for 100 S. Main St. The chosen development will not only redefine a key piece of downtown but also embody the community's aspirations for growth, connectivity, and vibrancy. This moment represents a pivotal opportunity to shape Slippery Rock's urban core, anchoring it as a destination for both commerce and community.