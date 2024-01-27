Slippery Road Conditions Expected as Pennsylvania Prepares for Mixed Precipitation

A weather advisory has been issued in Pennsylvania, forewarning the emergence of mixed precipitation. The alert, issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton and State College, anticipates snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches, coupled with a light glaze of ice. The advisory has specifically highlighted Monroe County, where the warning is in effect from 1 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. The anticipated snow and ice accumulations are expected to lead to slippery road conditions, thereby urging motorists to adjust their driving accordingly.

Varied Snow Accumulations Impacting Different Regions

Interestingly, the advisory points out that snow amounts will have a geographical bias. Ridgetops are likely to bear the brunt of the snowfall, with accumulations reaching up to 4 inches. In contrast, valley areas are expected to receive a more modest snowfall, ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulations, however, will be elevation-dependent, with lower elevations mostly seeing rain and temperatures above freezing.

State Authorities Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution

Given the anticipated weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have issued notices advising motorists to adjust speeds based on the prevailing driving conditions. They are also urging drivers to stay updated on the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions by utilizing resources such as the 511 call service or visiting the website www.511pa.com.

Encouraging Public Participation

In addition to issuing precautionary measures, authorities are also encouraging the public to participate in maintaining safety during the inclement weather. The National Weather Service State College has opened channels via Facebook, Twitter, and their website for the public to report snow or ice conditions. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that communities stay aware and prepared during the mixed precipitation event.