Aviation

Sling Pilot Academy Wins Preliminary Injunction to Continue Torrance Operations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
In a significant turn of events, Sling Pilot Academy, a renowned flight school based in Torrance, California, has triumphed in its legal battle against the city, securing a preliminary injunction from a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. This ruling empowers the academy to proceed with its operations and renew its business license for 2024, notwithstanding the city’s earlier refusal grounded in a cap on active flight school licenses and noise mitigation efforts at Zamperini Field.

Court’s Decision Overrules City’s Stance

Marking a critical victory for Sling, the court’s decision effectively bars the city from thwarting the academy’s license renewal application or revoking its existing license, based on the stipulated cap. The flight school was compelled to file a lawsuit against the city after the Torrance City Council dismissed its appeal to overturn the license non-renewal.

Preceding this, the school had obtained a temporary restraining order, which preserved its operational status until the hearing for the preliminary injunction. Expressing gratitude for the court’s decision, Sling’s co-owner renewed the academy’s commitment to noise reduction, undeterred by criticism from local residents and the Coalition for Torrance Airport Reform who argue that the noise-reduction measures are inadequate.

The 1977 Resolution and Its Implications

The city, in its defense, had attempted to enforce a 1977 resolution that imposed limitations on flight schools. However, it fell short as it failed to transcribe the resolution into law in a timely manner, paving the way for the judge’s ruling in favor of Sling.

Apart from battling it out in court, Sling Pilot Academy has also lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), accusing Torrance of infringing federal laws. The school has requested a ‘cease and desist order’ to halt disruptions to its operations. The academy further challenges the city’s refusal to renew its business license, leading to the ongoing court case in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

What Lies Ahead for Sling Pilot Academy?

The FAA’s Part 16 complaint proceeding is presently being leveraged to challenge the city’s decision. Moreover, there is the potential for pursuing judicial review of the FAA’s final decision. As the legal tussle unfolds, a trial setting conference for the case is scheduled for March 26, shaping the future course for Sling Pilot Academy’s operations in Torrance.

Aviation United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

