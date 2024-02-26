Slime Time Expands: A New Sensory Adventure Awaits at Saucon Valley

Imagine a place where the vibrant hues of rainbows come to life, squished and squelched between the delighted fingers of children. This March, such a place will materialize in Upper Saucon Township, as Slime Time unveils its fourth location at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Nestled next to Batch Microcreamery and Altar'd State, this 4000-square-foot haven is not just another store; it's an invitation to explore the squishy, stretchy world of slime, a phenomenon that has captured the hearts of children and tweens alike.

The Allure of Slime

Slime is more than a toy; it's an experience. Its non-sticky, malleable nature makes it an ideal companion for creative hands. At Slime Time, the journey begins with a base package starting at $19.99, where visitors can customize their slime with a choice of scent and decorations, including foam beads and glitter. This tactile adventure is not only entertaining but safe, making it a favored activity among parents seeking engaging sensory experiences for their children.

Beyond the Slime: Celebrating Milestones

Recognizing the significance of shared joy, Slime Time offers birthday party packages starting at $299 for a minimum of ten children. These packages include exclusive access to slime and water bead tanks and a 'mad scientist selfie station,' ensuring that each party is a unique, memorable event. It's a testament to the store's commitment to creating moments that matter, blending fun with the magic of discovery.

A New Chapter in Retail Expansion

The opening of Slime Time's new location is a bright spot in the evolving landscape of retail at the Promenade Shops. Alongside recent openings like The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and J. Crew Factory, Slime Time's expansion reflects a broader trend of experiential retail, offering consumers not just products but experiences. As co-owners Veronica Santana and Patrick Richie move from their former location at Lehigh Valley Mall to this larger space, they're doubling down on their belief in the power of play. The decision, influenced by the need for more room to accommodate their growing clientele, signifies a bold step forward in the world of interactive retail.