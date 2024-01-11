Slight Shift in U.S. Hog and Pig Populations: USDA's Latest Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has unfurled its latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, unveiling a subtle shift in the nation's hog and pig populations. As of December 1, the report indicates a slight upswing compared to the same time in the previous year. However, the count of 75.0 million heralds a minor decrease from the figures noted on September 1, 2023.

Compiling the Swine Census

To ensure a thorough and accurate representation of the U.S. swine industry, NASS implemented a comprehensive survey strategy. In the early half of December, 6,341 operators across the country participated in the study. The data collection process hinged on a blend of methods, including electronic data recording, mail, telephone, and face-to-face interviews, resulting in an encompassing snapshot of the industry's current state.

Interactive Engagement with the Public

Complementing the report's release is a live StatChat session scheduled for today at 4 p.m. EST on the usda_nass X account. This interactive platform offers the public an opportunity to probe into the report with experts on hand to answer any arising questions. This session is a regular feature following each quarterly release of the Hogs and Pigs Report, fostering an ongoing dialogue between NASS and the public.

Access to Comprehensive Data

The full report, complete with historical data and additional resources, is available on the NASS website at nass.usda.gov. In a bid to streamline the data collection process, producers also have the option to complete their NASS surveys online, facilitating easy access and contributing to the comprehensiveness of future reports.