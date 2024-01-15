Slight Dip in Pueblo County Home Prices: An Analysis

In the realm of real estate, fluctuations are the norm, and Pueblo County, Colorado, is no exception. According to recent data from Realtor.com, the median list price for homes in the county saw a minor dip in December 2024. The median list price dropped to $349,900, just a hair's breadth below the $350,000 recorded in the previous month. This slight decrease also mirrored a minor contraction from the same period in the previous year.

An Overview of the Pueblo County Housing Market

The analysis, while comprehensive, was limited to homes listed for sale and did not incorporate sold properties. In Pueblo County, the typical home size stood at 1,872 square feet, listed at $172 per square foot. The latter marked a decrease of 0.7% in price per square foot from December 2022. The pace of sales was somewhat slower in the county, with homes staying on the market for a median of 65 days, compared to the national median of 61 days in December and a quicker 55-day median in November.

A Decline in New Listings

Adding to the dynamics of the housing market was a significant drop in new listings. In December, only 156 homes were introduced to the market, a sharp contrast to the 216 listed in the same month of the previous year. It's important to note that the median home prices reported were not all-encompassing, focusing exclusively on single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes. New constructions, pending and contingent sales were mostly kept out of the equation.

Comparative Market Analysis

Zooming out to a broader view, the median home prices in Colorado stood at $594,900, significantly higher than Pueblo County's figures. These homes had a median size of 2,116 square feet. On a national scale, the median home price was $410,000 for homes with a median size of 1,838 square feet. The utility of the median price lies in its resistance to distortion by extreme values, thereby providing a truer reflection of the market. This analysis is a component of a series published by the USA TODAY Network and was penned by Ozge Terzioglu, utilizing data customized for various regions.