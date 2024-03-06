Sleight of Hand: RiffRaff Games Unveils Witchy Card-Battler for 2025 on Xbox, PC

RiffRaff Games, led by Joshua Boggs, has recently announced Sleight of Hand, a third-person card-battler game set for release in 2025. This game, featuring a unique blend of occult noir vibes and stealth simulation gameplay, will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam. The announcement came with a captivating trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, revealing the game's protagonist, Lady Luck, a character brought to life by the voice of Debi Mae West.

A New Twist on Stealth Gaming

Sleight of Hand introduces players to Lady Luck, a former detective and coven member, who navigates the game's world with a deck of cursed cards. These cards allow her to perform smoke-based magic, enabling players to stealthily move through Steeple City, evade enemies, and take down adversaries with powerful card combinations. The game promises a rich narrative, allowing players to delve into Lady Luck's past, gain new powers, and confront the coven's leader in a quest for justice.

Industry Veterans at the Helm

Under the leadership of Joshua Boggs, known for his work on 2014's Game of the Year, Framed, RiffRaff Games boasts a team with experience in some of the most renowned titles in the gaming industry, including God of War, Dishonored, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty. Boggs describes Sleight of Hand as a homage to Metal Gear Solid, the noir genre, and the influential work of Hideo Kojima, indicating a deep respect and admiration for the storytelling and gameplay mechanics that have shaped modern gaming.

Anticipation Builds for 2025 Release

With its unique concept, Sleight of Hand has already started to generate excitement among gamers and industry watchers alike. The combination of stealth gameplay, a compelling narrative, and the innovative use of card-battling mechanics set it apart from other titles slated for release in the coming years. As 2025 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to step into the shoes of Lady Luck and explore the shadowy world of Steeple City.

As the gaming world looks forward to Sleight of Hand's release, it's clear that RiffRaff Games is poised to make a significant impact. With a seasoned team behind its development and a fresh take on stealth and strategy gameplay, this title promises to offer an engaging and immersive experience for players. The countdown to 2025 is on, and the anticipation for Lady Luck's adventure only continues to grow.