Sleeping Bear Dunes Trail Closure: Hemlock Pest Threatens Michigan Trees

Part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan faces closure this summer, following the discovery of an invasive insect known as the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA). This pest, notorious for killing hemlock trees by extracting their sap, has been found along the Old Indian Trail off M-22 near Sutter Road. The closure, announced indefinitely by the Park Service, aims to curb the northern advancement of this tree-killing pest and protect the area's hemlock population.

Advertisment

Discovery and Response

The HWA infestation, detected during surveys in January and February, marks the northernmost presence of the pest in Michigan. The decision to close the trail reflects a strategic move to slow the spread of HWA and facilitate treatment efforts. Park officials have announced plans to reopen the trail by fall, indicating a hopeful perspective on controlling the infestation. Notably, this closure does not affect access to the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Impact on Michigan's Hemlocks

Advertisment

Michigan's hemlock trees, estimated at around 170 million, play a crucial role in the state's ecosystem. They provide shade and cover for various species, stabilize soil, and help maintain cool stream temperatures for fish. The HWA poses a significant threat to these trees, extracting sap through their long, siphoning mouthparts and eventually leading to the trees' death. The state has launched efforts, including an "Adopt-a-Hemlock" program, to combat this pest and preserve its hemlock population.

Efforts to Combat HWA

Treatment of HWA infestations involves a meticulous application of insecticide, a process made challenging by the pest's ability to spread through wind, wildlife, and human activity. Michigan's response to HWA includes a state quarantine restricting the movement of hemlock trees and related forest products in affected counties. Public engagement initiatives, such as the "Adopt-a-Hemlock" program, aim to rally community support for treatment and conservation efforts. These measures reflect a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of HWA and safeguard Michigan's natural heritage.

The closure of the Old Indian Trail at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore underscores the ongoing battle against invasive species in Michigan. While efforts to control the spread and impact of the hemlock woolly adelgid continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance within natural ecosystems and the importance of vigilant environmental stewardship.