SLB Announces Strategic Partnership with Geminus AI: A Leap in Oil and Gas Industry

In a significant move, SLB, a company trading on the New York Stock Exchange, has forged a strategic investment and technology partnership with Geminus AI. As per the terms of the alliance, SLB is granted exclusive rights to employ Geminus AI's innovative model builder. This unique tool integrates physics-informed artificial intelligence for the oil and gas industry, marking a path-breaking advancement in the sector.

Revolutionizing the Oil and Gas Industry

The Geminus model builder stands out for its seamless blend of traditional physics-based methods with process data, resulting in highly accurate AI models. These models stand testimony to the power of technological innovation as they can be developed faster and more affordably compared to conventional AI techniques. This is a significant leap in the direction of cost-effectiveness and efficiency in the industry.

An Uplift in Operational Performance

Rakesh Jaggi, the president of Digital and Integration at SLB, underscores the partnership's potential to significantly improve operational performance for SLB's customers. It is expected to enhance a multitude of activities, including the management of production pipelines and facilities. The advanced hybrid models manufactured by Geminus' technology empower customers to optimize their operations in real-time. The focus is on a broad spectrum of objectives, such as operational expenditure reduction, productivity enhancement, and carbon emissions minimization.

With this partnership, SLB is set to deploy the first physics-informed AI model builder for oil and gas operations. The objective is multi-fold: to increase operational performance for customers, optimize economic performance, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the efficiency of oil and gas processing facilities. The Geminus platform stands out for its novel, physics-informed AI computing that translates the constraints of the physical world into digital models. This allows customers to create hybrid models of their operating assets that can be optimized in real-time against numerous outcomes, driving the industry into a future marked by technological innovation and efficiency.