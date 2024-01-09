SlateRx Appoints Joey Dizenhouse as President and CEO

Pharmacy benefit innovator, SlateRx, has announced the appointment of seasoned healthcare leader, Joey Dizenhouse as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. With a career spanning over 25 years in healthcare and pharmacy benefit sectors, Dizenhouse brings to the fore a wealth of experience and a proven track record of managing robust portfolios, demonstrated by his earlier stint as Senior Vice President and Head of Insurance, Human Capital, and Pharmacy Group at HealthTrust where he oversaw an annual pharmacy spend north of $15 billion.

Dizenhouse: A Stalwart in Healthcare Leadership

Dizenhouse’s leadership journey is characterized by strategic roles within prominent healthcare organizations and advisory firms. His expertise is recognized globally, and he has been instrumental in providing advisory services to Fortune 100 companies. Dizenhouse’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He is a distinguished fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, signifying his strong foundation in the practical application of economic, statistical, and mathematical principles to matters of insurance.

SlateRx: Revolutionizing Pharmacy Benefits

At the helm of SlateRx, Dizenhouse aims to drive the company’s mission of transforming the pharmacy benefit space. He is committed to fostering transparency and innovation in pharmacy benefits and seeks to improve the pharmacy benefit experience for plan sponsors, care receivers, and payers. The partnership with HealthTrust is expected to bring a unique pharmacy benefit solution to manage rising costs, thereby creating real value for plan sponsors through purchasing scale and innovative management.

The PBX Model

SlateRx is the industry’s only PBX (Pharmacy Benefit eXchange), an innovative model that combines PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Management) and PBA (Pharmacy Benefit Administration) functions. This integrated approach is designed to help manage the pharmacy benefits of a diverse client base, including employer groups, unions, public sector groups, health systems, and other payers across the United States. With Dizenhouse’s leadership, SlateRx is poised to make significant strides in this direction.