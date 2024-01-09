en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SlateRx Appoints Joey Dizenhouse as President and CEO

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
SlateRx Appoints Joey Dizenhouse as President and CEO

Pharmacy benefit innovator, SlateRx, has announced the appointment of seasoned healthcare leader, Joey Dizenhouse as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. With a career spanning over 25 years in healthcare and pharmacy benefit sectors, Dizenhouse brings to the fore a wealth of experience and a proven track record of managing robust portfolios, demonstrated by his earlier stint as Senior Vice President and Head of Insurance, Human Capital, and Pharmacy Group at HealthTrust where he oversaw an annual pharmacy spend north of $15 billion.

Dizenhouse: A Stalwart in Healthcare Leadership

Dizenhouse’s leadership journey is characterized by strategic roles within prominent healthcare organizations and advisory firms. His expertise is recognized globally, and he has been instrumental in providing advisory services to Fortune 100 companies. Dizenhouse’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He is a distinguished fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, signifying his strong foundation in the practical application of economic, statistical, and mathematical principles to matters of insurance.

SlateRx: Revolutionizing Pharmacy Benefits

At the helm of SlateRx, Dizenhouse aims to drive the company’s mission of transforming the pharmacy benefit space. He is committed to fostering transparency and innovation in pharmacy benefits and seeks to improve the pharmacy benefit experience for plan sponsors, care receivers, and payers. The partnership with HealthTrust is expected to bring a unique pharmacy benefit solution to manage rising costs, thereby creating real value for plan sponsors through purchasing scale and innovative management.

The PBX Model

SlateRx is the industry’s only PBX (Pharmacy Benefit eXchange), an innovative model that combines PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Management) and PBA (Pharmacy Benefit Administration) functions. This integrated approach is designed to help manage the pharmacy benefits of a diverse client base, including employer groups, unions, public sector groups, health systems, and other payers across the United States. With Dizenhouse’s leadership, SlateRx is poised to make significant strides in this direction.

0
Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
In a turn of events that has sent ripples through the sports hydration industry, Patrick Mahomes, the celebrated NFL quarterback, has experienced a significant financial setback following his partnership with the beleaguered sports hydration company, BioSteel, which has filed for bankruptcy. BioSteel’s Bankruptcy Claims Mahomes’ Equity Despite boasting a roster of star athletes, including Michael
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
4 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth
5 mins ago
RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
2 mins ago
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
Roma Green Finance Ltd. Announces Share Offering on Nasdaq
3 mins ago
Roma Green Finance Ltd. Announces Share Offering on Nasdaq
Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments
4 mins ago
Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments
Latest Headlines
World News
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
13 seconds
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
1 min
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
1 min
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
3 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
4 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
5 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
5 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
5 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
5 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
51 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app