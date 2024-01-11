en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Slate Asset Management Elevates Desmond Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch to Managing Directors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Slate Asset Management Elevates Desmond Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch to Managing Directors

In a crucial development, Slate Asset Management, a trailblazer in the realm of global alternative investment, has declared the elevation of two of its key executives, Desmond (Des) Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch, to the position of Managing Director. This announcement was warmly received by the co-founding partners of Slate, Blair Welch and Brady Welch, who recognized and lauded the significant contributions made by the newly promoted executives to the firm.

Des Vindici: A Pillar in Capital Markets and CMBS

Operating from Chicago, Des Vindici has been instrumental in the capital markets and Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) for Slate’s US debt platform, SREC. His innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of new opportunities have proven to be pivotal in fostering and maintaining relationships with lenders, brokers, and trading counterparties, especially during the tumultuous times in the commercial real estate markets. With a rich background in commercial real estate development and previous roles at Wells Fargo, Vindici has efficiently facilitated capital market solutions and CMBS investments.

Sven Vollenbruch: An Ace in European Investments

Stationed out of Frankfurt, Sven Vollenbruch brings to the table an array of experience in real estate investment, debt financing, and portfolio management, particularly in the European market. As the person responsible for Slate’s European investments, Vollenbruch recently spearheaded a significant transaction that involved the acquisition of a grocery-anchored real estate portfolio in Germany. This successful transaction further cemented Slate’s position in the market. With a past experience in asset management at Jones Lang LaSalle, Vollenbruch’s tactical approach and innovative strategies have been integral to Slate’s growth.

Slate Asset Management: A Beacon in Investment Strategies

Slate Asset Management is renowned for its multifaceted investment strategies in real estate and infrastructure. The primary aim of the firm is to generate long-term value for its investors and partners. With a proven track record and an innovative team, the firm continues to lead the way in alternate investment methods.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 mins ago
Fujitsu's Lucrative Contracts Persist Despite Post Office Scandal
Despite being embroiled in the UK’s Post Office scandal, Japanese technology giant Fujitsu continues to secure lucrative government contracts. The tech firm’s flawed Horizon software system was at the heart of the controversy, leading to hundreds of sub postmasters being wrongly accused and jailed due to system errors. Fujitsu’s Tainted History The scandal surrounding Fujitsu’s
Fujitsu's Lucrative Contracts Persist Despite Post Office Scandal
TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties
32 mins ago
TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
33 mins ago
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs
23 mins ago
SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
28 mins ago
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
31 mins ago
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
1 min
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
7 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
7 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
13 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
15 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
16 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
18 mins
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
19 mins
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
19 mins
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app