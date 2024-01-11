Slate Asset Management Elevates Desmond Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch to Managing Directors

In a crucial development, Slate Asset Management, a trailblazer in the realm of global alternative investment, has declared the elevation of two of its key executives, Desmond (Des) Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch, to the position of Managing Director. This announcement was warmly received by the co-founding partners of Slate, Blair Welch and Brady Welch, who recognized and lauded the significant contributions made by the newly promoted executives to the firm.

Des Vindici: A Pillar in Capital Markets and CMBS

Operating from Chicago, Des Vindici has been instrumental in the capital markets and Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) for Slate’s US debt platform, SREC. His innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of new opportunities have proven to be pivotal in fostering and maintaining relationships with lenders, brokers, and trading counterparties, especially during the tumultuous times in the commercial real estate markets. With a rich background in commercial real estate development and previous roles at Wells Fargo, Vindici has efficiently facilitated capital market solutions and CMBS investments.

Sven Vollenbruch: An Ace in European Investments

Stationed out of Frankfurt, Sven Vollenbruch brings to the table an array of experience in real estate investment, debt financing, and portfolio management, particularly in the European market. As the person responsible for Slate’s European investments, Vollenbruch recently spearheaded a significant transaction that involved the acquisition of a grocery-anchored real estate portfolio in Germany. This successful transaction further cemented Slate’s position in the market. With a past experience in asset management at Jones Lang LaSalle, Vollenbruch’s tactical approach and innovative strategies have been integral to Slate’s growth.

Slate Asset Management: A Beacon in Investment Strategies

Slate Asset Management is renowned for its multifaceted investment strategies in real estate and infrastructure. The primary aim of the firm is to generate long-term value for its investors and partners. With a proven track record and an innovative team, the firm continues to lead the way in alternate investment methods.