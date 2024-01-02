en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

The NASDAQ-listed company, SkyWater Technology, has officially submitted an application for funding through the CHIPS and Science Act. The move aims at the modernization and enhancement of its equipment at the Minnesota Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted semiconductor manufacturing facility. The initiative strikes at the heart of national security and commercial applications by focusing on the production of essential semiconductors.

Enhancing Domestic Microelectronics Infrastructure

SkyWater, a prominent player in the microelectronics sector, offers lab-to-fab capabilities that bolster U.S. defense programs while also contributing significantly to the domestic microelectronics infrastructure. The company’s proposed funding, if granted, would catalyze the development of advanced technologies across multiple sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive, biomedical, and the rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT).

Fulfilling the Rising Demand for Microelectronics

John Sakamoto, President and COO of SkyWater, underlined the implications of this funding request. Sakamoto emphasized that the financial boost would accelerate technology development for customers and fulfill the increasing demand for domestically produced microelectronics. SkyWater’s commitment extends beyond mere production, aiming to work in close collaboration with the DoD, policymakers, and industry leaders to enhance national security and ensure supply chain resilience.

SkyWater: A Trusted Foundry

SkyWater’s status as a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry further solidifies its position in the microelectronics market. The company offers a broad spectrum of services, including volume production, development services, and heterogeneous integration solutions across various markets. The move by SkyWater to apply for CHIPS Act funding underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in the semiconductor industry.

0
Business United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic ...
@Business · 19 seconds
Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic ...
heart comment 0
Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions

By Mazhar Abbas

Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions
Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices
Reliance Industries Amplifies Stake in Alok Industries with Rs. 3,300 Crore Investment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Reliance Industries Amplifies Stake in Alok Industries with Rs. 3,300 Crore Investment
Moolec Science: Pioneering a Breakthrough in Plant-Based Meat Industry

By Safak Costu

Moolec Science: Pioneering a Breakthrough in Plant-Based Meat Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
10 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
14 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
25 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
1 min
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
1 min
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
2 mins
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
3 mins
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
3 mins
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app