SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

The NASDAQ-listed company, SkyWater Technology, has officially submitted an application for funding through the CHIPS and Science Act. The move aims at the modernization and enhancement of its equipment at the Minnesota Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted semiconductor manufacturing facility. The initiative strikes at the heart of national security and commercial applications by focusing on the production of essential semiconductors.

Enhancing Domestic Microelectronics Infrastructure

SkyWater, a prominent player in the microelectronics sector, offers lab-to-fab capabilities that bolster U.S. defense programs while also contributing significantly to the domestic microelectronics infrastructure. The company’s proposed funding, if granted, would catalyze the development of advanced technologies across multiple sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive, biomedical, and the rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT).

Fulfilling the Rising Demand for Microelectronics

John Sakamoto, President and COO of SkyWater, underlined the implications of this funding request. Sakamoto emphasized that the financial boost would accelerate technology development for customers and fulfill the increasing demand for domestically produced microelectronics. SkyWater’s commitment extends beyond mere production, aiming to work in close collaboration with the DoD, policymakers, and industry leaders to enhance national security and ensure supply chain resilience.

SkyWater: A Trusted Foundry

SkyWater’s status as a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry further solidifies its position in the microelectronics market. The company offers a broad spectrum of services, including volume production, development services, and heterogeneous integration solutions across various markets. The move by SkyWater to apply for CHIPS Act funding underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in the semiconductor industry.