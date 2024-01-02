SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Modernization of Semiconductor Manufacturing

SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology partner and semiconductor manufacturer, has put forth a comprehensive application for funding via the CHIPS and Science Act with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The purpose of this funding is the modernization and upgrading of equipment at its Minnesota Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted semiconductor manufacturing facility. The company is ramping up preparations for the subsequent stages of due diligence in collaboration with federal and state partners. The ultimate goal is to amplify production and guarantee a dependable supply of microelectronics for diverse national security and commercial industries, including but not limited to aerospace, defense, automotive, biomedical, and IoT.

Securing Future Supply of Microelectronics

As the demand for domestically produced microelectronics escalates, SkyWater is poised to accelerate technology development and time to market for its customers. The funding sought through the CHIPS and Science Act is seen as a pivotal step towards modernizing services and meeting this rising demand. John Sakamoto, the President and COO of SkyWater, emphasizes the importance of the CHIPS submission in the company’s strategic plan.

Fostering National Security and Supply Chain Resilience

SkyWater is not only committed to supporting U.S. defense programs but also to expanding the nation’s domestic microelectronics infrastructure. In this vein, SkyWater plans to collaborate with DoD stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders. The objective being to reinforce national security, fortify supply chain resilience, and nurture innovation in the sector.

Technology as a Service: SkyWater’s Business Model

SkyWater operates under a unique business model, referred to as ‘Technology as a Service’. This model offers customers a range of services including development services, volume production, and integration solutions that cater to various market sectors such as aerospace, defense, and more. As SkyWater continues its journey towards modernization and expansion, the company is set to redefine the microelectronics landscape with its customer-centric approach.