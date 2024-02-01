Skyservice Business Aviation Revamps Structure to Boost Global Growth

In a significant strategic maneuver, North America's premier business aviation company, Skyservice Business Aviation, unveiled a comprehensive reorganization of its corporate structure. The revamp aims to escalate customer engagement and tap into latent growth opportunities, thereby propelling Skyservice towards its goal of global leadership in business aviation.

A Triad of Excellence

The newly minted structure introduces three distinct global business units: Business Aviation, Fixed-Base Operations, and Aircraft Maintenance. Each unit is designed to deliver bespoke services, uphold safety excellence, boost operational efficiency, and lay the groundwork for future growth. This restructuring is an integral part of Skyservice's three-year strategic plan to ascend the ranks in aircraft maintenance, charter, sales and acquisition, and fixed-base operations on a global scale.

A New Leader Takes Flight

As part of this strategic restructuring, industry veteran Ronald Silverman has been appointed as the President of Business Aviation. Silverman's formidable role will encompass leading Skyservice's managed aircraft sales, charter, aircraft sales and acquisition divisions. He is also tasked with overseeing the global operations center, flight operations, and pilot and crew activities. His impressive portfolio includes stints as Chief Commercial Officer at Jet Linx and leadership roles at Vista U.S. and XO.

Making Strides Towards the Future

Ben Murray, President, and CEO of Skyservice, has applauded Silverman's customer-centric approach and illustrious track record. These attributes align seamlessly with the company's strategy to tailor-make services for each customer, uphold safety standards, improve operational efficiency, and gear up for exponential growth. Skyservice's strategic restructuring and leadership appointments paint a promising picture of the company's future trajectory, setting the pace for its ambitious three-year plan.