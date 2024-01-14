Skyrocketing Salaries Required for Home Ownership Amid Rising Home Prices

In a recent report by real estate site Redfin, the impact of climbing home prices and interest rates on the affordability of median-priced houses in various U.S. metro areas was brought to light. Statistics from August 2023 revealed that a salary of $114,627 is now necessary for homebuyers to afford a median-priced house in the U.S. The report casts a stark light on the challenges facing potential homeowners, particularly first-time buyers.

Top 10 Most Expensive Cities

In an alarming trend, the top 10 most expensive cities require a salary exceeding $200,000 to afford a median-priced home. The two most expensive metros, San Francisco and San Jose in California, demand salaries topping $400,000. These figures stand in stark contrast to the median U.S. household income of $75,000 in 2022.

Affordability Challenges

The increasing unaffordability of homes has been particularly tough on first-time homebuyers. Their market share dropped to 27% in September from 29% in August. The market has seen a surge in all-cash buyers, often older consumers with housing equity, who now make up 29% of the market. The high cost of living in the New York metro area places it ninth on the list, with more affordable outlying areas offering some respite.

Effects of Competitive Markets

The competitive real estate market further exacerbates the challenges. Cash offers from veteran homeowners are becoming commonplace, and some buyers are leveraging home equity to purchase in lower-priced areas to sidestep high mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage has nudged up to 6.62% from 6.61% in the first week of January. This increase, coupled with low inventory and surging home prices, has created a tough landscape for potential homebuyers.

As home prices continue to rise, the lack of housing supply, and the forecast of further price increases into 2024, the dream of homeownership seems to be drifting further out of reach for many Americans. Housing economists agree that while prices could fall, any decline is not expected to be as severe as the one experienced during the Great Recession.