en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Skyline Robotics’ Ozmo: A New Era in Window Washing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:14 pm EST
Skyline Robotics’ Ozmo: A New Era in Window Washing

In a remarkable feat of robotics and automation, Skyline Robotics has unleashed Ozmo, a pioneering contrivance engineered to revolutionize the window washing industry. This high-tech robot, now operational in the metropolitan landscapes of Tel Aviv and New York, is deftly executing the cleaning of major Manhattan edifices such as 10 Hudson Yards and 7 World Trade Center.

Deftly Dancing on Skyscraper Walls

With a price tag of $500,000, Ozmo is no ordinary squeegee. The robotic window washer is suspended from the sides of high-rises, its robotic arm and brush performing the cleaning. Guiding this mechanical marvel is a LiDAR camera that meticulously maps the building’s exterior in three dimensions, enabling Ozmo to navigate the immense glass facades of skyscrapers with precision.

Reverse Osmosis: A Leap in Efficiency

Notably, Ozmo employs the principle of reverse osmosis, eliminating the need for separate brushes and squeegees and dramatically improving cleaning efficiency. While currently manned by a human operator, the sophisticated machine boasts the capability to be remotely controlled from anywhere in the world, hinting at a future of significantly reduced hands-on labor in the window washing industry.

The Automation Paradox

This technological leap aligns with broader trends in automation, a force projected by the World Economic Forum to displace 85 million jobs by 2025, yet simultaneously create 97 million new ones requiring reskilling. Skyline Robotics asserts its commitment to retraining workers to operate advanced machinery such as Ozmo, rather than replacing them. However, this raises concerns among window washers like Jose Nieves, who question the necessity of supplanting skilled labor and underscore potential risks related to robots operating at perilous heights.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
The Republican contenders for the presidential nomination are set to face their first electoral challenge in the much-anticipated Iowa caucuses. Scheduled for this Monday, the caucus marks a significant event in the electoral calendar, where the strength and appeal of the candidates’ campaigns will be democratically assessed. Traditionally, the Iowa caucuses are considered an essential
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
U.S. Fighter Aircraft Shoots Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Navy Destroyer
5 mins ago
U.S. Fighter Aircraft Shoots Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Navy Destroyer
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
6 mins ago
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
The Semiconductor Industry: The New Battleground in the U.S.-China Tech War
4 mins ago
The Semiconductor Industry: The New Battleground in the U.S.-China Tech War
Winter Television Season: Star-studded Lineups and Anticipated Adaptations
5 mins ago
Winter Television Season: Star-studded Lineups and Anticipated Adaptations
Debate Sparks as Federal Reserve Ponders the Future of Bank Term Funding Program
5 mins ago
Debate Sparks as Federal Reserve Ponders the Future of Bank Term Funding Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
2 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
3 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
4 mins
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
5 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
6 mins
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
6 mins
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
6 mins
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
13 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app